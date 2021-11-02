LOKAHI LEAF-One Akkord Glass Blunt "GLUNT"
Shaped like a chillum but capable of so much more, our glass blunts allow the user to load much more dry herb. An excellent option if you love smoking blunts but don't enjoy the hassle of rolling them or keeping them lit properly and burning evenly. Also, a great choice for people who don't enjoy ingesting all of the tobacco in most blunt wraps! Turn it and burn it! This king size glass blunt (aka a “glunt”) these remarkable little glunt(s) will flower lovers into a paperless revolution. Form and function combined into our glass spiral pipe, allowing for a smoke sesh, herb or whatever without the need to burn rolling papers or cigar wraps.
Just pull back the inner glass tube to set the amount for a perfectly customized experience each time.
Chamber holds1-1.5 grams of smoking product into the chamber
Simply push the tube in to ash when finished
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
