LOKAHI LEAF-OOWEE GOOEY Infused CBD Lollipop 300 mg
About this product
This OOWEY-GOOEY favorite will please your taste buds with this cotton candy flavored lollypop. Lokahi Leaf's proprietary CBD (CBG,CBN Cannabinoid) infused blend contains a total of 300mg. Now, you can enjoy the health benefits of CBD oil in a different form and make you feel like a kid again. Made with our premium ingredients you might buy a a full dozen. Keep out of reach of children as these lollipops are very attractive and visual tempting to all.
This container allows you to put away lollipop and consume again later. So, dont throw it away and feel feel to enjoy this long lasting treat ongoingly.
CBD 300mg
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
