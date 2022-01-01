Tribal Releaf-CBD Soft Gels -Ideal Body Management 25 mg CBD + 3mg THCv
About this product
The combination of CBD and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCv), our Ideal Management body system softgels are great for helping control appetite, increasing metabolism and promoting fat loss. The THCv molecule looks similar to THC, but they are derived from different parent molecules and chemical pathways. Derived from hemp, the addition of THCv helps to make these softgels the perfect body management system.
Weight 1.472 oz.
Dimension 2x2x4
Ingredients: Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract (CBD) Hemp Extract Tetrahydrocannavarin (THCv) Other Ingredients: Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) , Gelatin, Glycerin, Purified Water
Suggested Use: Take (1) Soft Gel Daily
30 soft gels per bottle
GMP Manufacturing Certification, Third Party Testing, Organically Grown Hemp,9001 ISO
FDA Regsitered-Made In USA
About this brand
Lokahi Leaf CBD Health & Wellness
We built our company out of the desire to provide natural products, healing and healthy options for our child with Cerebral Palsy. We searched for options over a decade and found CBD changed not only her life but ours. It fulfilled our own health and healing needs as former athletes. We wanted to share our passion, journey and products with the world.
Lokahi is to have the state of being on “one accord,” in traditional Hawaiian healing, The Lokahi Triangle is about achieving balance in three areas: mental physical and spiritual. Lokahi also means living in harmony with the world around us. The concept of Lokahi Leaf is to provide quality, healthy products and still keep it savage and fun. When you feel good you enjoy life, and become a bit adventurous. Some may even say......wild. Tomorrow is not promised so live well and love yourself. Our product line is diverse and provides a wide variety to choose from for every family member.
Wellness, Relief, Skincare, Tinctures, Bath & Body, Men's Care, Pet Care, Edibles and so much more.... Discover the mysteries of our planet; heal with CBD and Lokahi Leaf.
