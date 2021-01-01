Lola Lola
*FLOWER
About this product
Enjoy the superior flavor and freshness of 100% organic flower, grown and harvested to the highest standards of alchemy.
• Meticulously farmed, sun-kissed artisanal cannabis
• Hand picked, hand trimmed and hand packed
• Glass cured for long-lasting freshness
• High potency cannabinoids
• Meticulously farmed, sun-kissed artisanal cannabis
• Hand picked, hand trimmed and hand packed
• Glass cured for long-lasting freshness
• High potency cannabinoids
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!