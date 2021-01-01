Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Lost Remedy, Inc.

Lost Remedy, Inc.

Renewal Complexion Treatment - Night

Product rating:

About this product

Nourish your complexion while you sleep. This deep-penetrating skin treatment features a base of Vitamin-rich sweet almond oil and fractionated coconut oil, allowing for easy absorption. Vitamin E-rich argan oil introduces powerful anti-aging and restructuring properties. The combination of hemp-derived CBD and essential oils help stimulate your complexion and combat the daily stresses your skin encounters to brighten your skin and erase fine lines and dark circles.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!