Night Nurse, also known as "Nurse Night," is an 80/20 indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Reeferman Seeds. Night Nurse is made by combines the genetics from BC Hash Plant, Harmony, and Fire OG. Night Nurse is commonly used to fight anxiety, stress, insomnia and chronic pain. Are you having trouble sleeping? This strain provides a polite balance of relaxing cerebral and body effects, making this the perfect nighttime sleeping aid.
Night Nurse effects
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
67% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
36% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Lotus Gold
We value the health and the safety of those suffering from medical conditions who could gain relief from the use of these products. We’re committed to breaking the stigma surrounding these health products in order to improve the health of our local communities and the great state of Oklahoma as a whole.