𝐀𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐮𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐦𝐩 𝟐𝟏% 𝐂𝐁𝐃 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫
This Abacus Hemp Flower is grown indoors and organically and always fresh. Try the sweet and juicy Abacus Hemp Flower today. Contains less than 0.3% D9-THC.
Medical Terpenes/Sauce Terps
Founded by a California team of experts in 2015, Medical Terpenes is a leading terpene company that manufactures a wide range of strain specific terpene profiles as well as live resin terpenes. Born naturally and organically, each profile is crafted with the finest ingredients. Always innovating with new strains, we have introduced revolutionary profiles now known as Sauce Terps, a terpene product created to mimic the essence of the flower. Our mission is to bring you the best possible profile, every time, satisfaction guaranteed! We wholesale hemp derived terpenes with unbeatable prices.