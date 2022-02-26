𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝟖 𝐓𝐇𝐂 𝐆𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭 & 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐧



Boom Bestie Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Gummy is made with vegan organic ingredients, real dragon fruit extract, berry extract, all natural ingredients, containing 250mg Delta 8 THC. Each gummy contains 25mg of Delta 8 THC, and there are no artificial flavors or artificial colors. Boom Bestie Delta 8 THC Gummy is an all natural, top quality vegan gummy, made with superfoods like dragon fruit and berries. Try Dragon Fruit Berry Delta 8 THC Gummies today, a fan favorite, this delta 8 THC product is economical and effective, and federally legal.



The delta 8 THC contained in these gummies are added at the last possible moment during production, to ensure maximum freshness. The same goes with the all organic and natural flavorings and colorings, they are all added at the end of production to ensure maximum freshness. Boom Bestie Delta 8 THC gummy is made with pectin as the gel material, instead of traditional gelatin. Gelatin is a common ingredient for gummies, and it is derived from the bone of animals, with properties similar to collagen protein when consumed. However, Boom Bestie Delta 8 THC gummies are made with pectin, which is derived from fruit, and similar to fiber. The fiber in the pectin is different from the gelatin for the Delta 8 THC gummies, by being slightly less chewy than the gelatin. Pectin Delta 8 THC gummies may be slightly less chewy than gelatin can get, but they are still plenty chewy, and with our all organic ingredients list, its hard to go wrong with any one of our many Vegan Organic Delta 8 THC Pectin Gummies!!! Try some today; they come in many cannabinoids, such as Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, D10/D8 THC, and more to come.



Ships to the following states: Texas, Nevada, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Louisiana, Wisconsin, Indiana, Tennessee, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington DC, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Hawaii.



Wholesale pricing is available upon request for distributors and shops.



Distributed By Boom Brands, Newport Beach, CA



*These statements have not been evaluated by the food and drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.

**These products are not for use by or sale to persons under the age of 21. These products should be used only as directed on the label. Consult with your physician if pregnant or nursing. A Doctor's advice should be sought before using hemp derived products. Do not operate heavy machinery while using hemp and cannabinoid containing products.