𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬



𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲-𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐲-𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐲



Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud.



Lifter Live resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. They are terpene profiles directly extracted from the hemp plants. This live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. Delivers more complex tastes and aromas. It is more potent, aromatic, and flavorful with the right balance of texture and consistency. In respect of flavor and taste, Lifter Live resin terpenes smell like a sweet funk with a hint of diesel. Lifters are a wonderful combination of energy, clarity, and relaxation for any time of day. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivalled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂: Lifter live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavours and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄: Lifter is a more complex terpene profile and can deliver a more complex experience, making them highly desirable. While some of the other strains are excellent for nighttime use, Lifter is by far the greatest option for daytime use. Ideal for a leisurely stroll, trek, day at the beach, or any other outdoor activity.



𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄: The flavor profile is spot on, and it's not at all heavy. Lifter Live Resin terpenes have a sweet funk scent with a hint of diesel. Lifter live Resin terpene profile offers maximum freshness, will make you crave for more every time you take one.



𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓: Lifter is a popular and powerful daytime strain that energises you, improves your mood, and stimulates your senses. The name wasn't chosen at random; it implies the strain's potent energising and mood-boosting properties. *