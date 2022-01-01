𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐍𝐮𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬



𝐒𝐤𝐮𝐧𝐤𝐲 - 𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐲 -𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭



The Early Nueve strain boasts strong green colors in solid compact nugs offering a hard-hitting high that is a mix between a cerebral buzz and a body lock. The effect produces happy energy while leaving with full-body relaxation.



Early Nueve Live resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. They are terpene profiles directly extracted from the hemp plants. Early Nueve live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. Delivers more complex tastes and aromas. It is more potent, aromatic, and flavorful with the right balance of texture and consistency. In respect of flavor and taste, it produces a cheesy kush aroma making it a must-try profile. In addition to its delicious taste, it leaves users with mental clarity and a relaxed body. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂: Early Nueve live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄: It is a more complex terpene profile and can deliver a more complex experience, making them highly desirable. Best known for its calming effect while leaving consumers in a tension-free and calm state of mind. It helps relax the body and mind while leaving with mental clarity.



𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄: The flavor is unparalleled and irresistibly delicious making it an all-time favorite. The cheesy kush aroma feels amazing. Early Nueve live Resin terpene profile offers maximum freshness, will make you crave for more every time you take one.



𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓: Early Nueve live Resin terpene profile said to be beneficial for stress relief, relaxation, calming effects, mood disorders, anxiety, migraines, and headaches. People who are familiar with these symptoms get benefits from consuming this strain.*