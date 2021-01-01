𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐜 𝟏



𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬-𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭-𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲



A fun fact about MAC 1 is that not just anyone came to grow this popular strain. Cultivators are carefully selected by breeders. Mac 1 is a hybrid strain-derived Alien Cookies and Miracle 15. It is a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night.



MAC 1 live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. This terpene profile offers you rich flavor and freshness. Its taste resembles the smell of a classic sour diesel flavor with a spicy herbal overtone that has a sweet citrus accent. In addition, It has a euphoric effect that fills your mind with expansive happiness. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: MAC 1 live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: This profile offers you a vibrant experience with its unmatched flavor and aroma. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. What’s more, It helps recover your body and fills your mind with expansive happiness.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: MAC 1 is known for its strong aromas and powerful flavors of diesel, citrus, and spice. Which enables consumers to experience a rich terpene profile. Users typically turn to MAC 1 for its intense aroma and euphoric, relaxing, cheerful effects.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Mac 1 terpene is said to be beneficial for people seeking relief from symptoms associated with stress, tension, depression, anxiety, fatigue, and mood disorders.