𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐤𝐢𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝



𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐲 – 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲



Siskiyou Gold has a strong aroma and flavor that reminds you of its namesake with notes of fruit and citrus flavor bursting through. Siskiyou Gold is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.



Siskiyou Gold live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. The resulting profiles have unmatched flavor and effect. Siskiyou Gold is a perfectly balanced and delicious strain and has an uplifting aroma that possesses sharp notes of berries and wood complimented with undertones of diesel. In addition to its rich flavor, the Siskiyou Gold terpene profile creates a super calming effect on the body that leads to a body high that will leave you calm and at ease. It’s a great strain to help with a full-body relaxing and mellowing for the perfect sleep aid and also creates a deeply grounding effect upon the mind and body. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Siskiyou Gold live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: This profile offers you a vibrant experience with its unmatched flavor and aroma. Siskiyou Gold is a popular strain that delivers claiming effect while leaving consumers in a tension-free and calm state of mind. What’s more, It helps recover your body and fills your mind with expansive happiness.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Siskiyou Gold is known for its aromas that possess sharp notes of berries and wood complimented with undertones of diesel. This terpene profile offers a relaxing effect. Which enables consumers to experience a rich terpene profile. Try this terpene profile for yourself and stay exuberant.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Siskiyou Gold is said to be beneficial for stress relief, relaxation, calming effects, mood disorders, anxiety, migraines, and headaches. People who are familiar with these symptoms get benefits from consuming this strain.