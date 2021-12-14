𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐳𝐢𝐞 𝐐



𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲 – 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐲



Sweet Suzy Q, we love you. This strain is known for its elegant flavors. A wonderful light piney taste, super relaxing and mellow.



Suzie Q live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. The resulting profiles have unmatched flavor and effect. Suzie Q is a perfectly balanced and delicious strain and has sweet, earthy aromas with piney, and spicy notes. In addition to its rich flavor, the Suzie Q terpene profile produces relaxing effects. It’s a great strain for relieving chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Suzie Q live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: This flavorful profile is best known for its ability to uplift mood with a powerful wave euphoric effect and relaxed energy. Suzie Q live resin terpene profile produces a strong, relaxing body high and calms the body and mind while leaving you focused and creative. What’s more, It helps recover your body and fills your mind with expansive happiness.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Suzie Q live Resin terpene profile has a piney, spicy taste, making it a must-try terpene profile. This profile is rich and woodsy with elements of a pine forest. piney notes being the first to hit upon inhaling. Try this terpene profile for yourself and stay exuberant.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: Suzie Q is a great strain for relieving chronic pain, nausea, arthritis, muscle spasms, and anxiety without intoxicating effects. People familiar with these symptoms benefit from consuming this profile.