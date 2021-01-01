𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐖𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐎𝐆



𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲, 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞, 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭



Whitewalker OG by Gold Coast Collection is an Indica variation of the renowned SFV OG Kush. Wrapped in a sparkling coat of crystal trichomes. This terpene is best known for its ability to lift the mood with swiftness, making it a fan favorite.



White Walker OG live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. The resulting profiles have unmatched flavor and effect. Purple Punch is a perfectly balanced and delicious strain and has a sweet and fruity taste, making it best suited for after dinner as a dessert. It tastes deliciously sweet, with those berry and grape notes being the first to hit upon inhaling. In addition to its rich flavor, Purple Punch terpene profile produces both euphoric and relaxing effects, leaving users focused and active. It’s a great strain for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Purple Punch live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: This terpene profile offers a relaxing and euphoric high effect. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body. Purple Punch terpene profile leaves users focused and relaxed while eliminating stress. A top-shelf terpene profile is here to save the day.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Purple Punch live Resin terpene profile has a sweet and fruity taste, making it a must-try terpene profile. This profile tastes deliciously sweet, with those berry and grape notes being the first to hit upon inhaling. Try this terpene profile for yourself and stay exuberant.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: This live resin terpene has been known to be an ideal strain for managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.