𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐢



𝐒𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲



Biscotti is a potent Indica-dominant hybrid strain made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. This terpene profile features a flavor that smells sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. Biscotti is a rising star in the cannabis community, so don’t pass up an opportunity to enjoy this special strain.



Biscotti live resin terpene is an extract from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. The resulting terpene profile produces the most amazing flavor and effect. The flavor of Biscotti live resin terpene tastes is said to be sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. This terpene combined with your product can produce a cerebral high that leaves consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head to toe. It has also been known to be used to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The effect of Biscotti is well known to be a creeper. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute our terpene for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublingual’s, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet and Fruity

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜: Biscotti live Resin terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state of the art processes insuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: Biscotti terpene offers you a soothing experience with its entire delicious flavor. It helps recover your body and refresh your mind. In our busy lives, we often feel tired and fatigued and then this live resin terpene will help to recover energy. This strain is known to be a vibrant experience that warms your body with a tingly sensation. Users feel more relaxed and sociable having consumed it.



𝐅𝐥𝐚𝐯𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞: Experience delicate flavor and fragrance, our terpene profile comes with a delicious blend of sweet flavors and aroma. This terpene profile produces a rich flavor that tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel.



𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬: People choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression.