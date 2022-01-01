𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐳𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞



𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐬 - 𝐃𝐢𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐥 - 𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲



A cross between Sour Diesel and an unknown Haze strain, Sour Haze is a natural favorite for fans of other Haze hybrids and a good choice for anyone looking for flavor. The crystal-coated flowers are potent, but this Sativa heavy high keeps users feeling focused and alert.



Sour Haze Live Resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. These terpene profiles are directly extracted from the hemp plants. This live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. This resulting profile delivers incredible flavor and fragrances. Great profiles begin with great flavor. It is famous for its aroma and connoisseurs well instantly recognize its pungent yet lemon fragrance. This strain is very sour in nature, mixed with diesel and a skunky scent. Furthermore, it is known to induce a strong and steady euphoria while leaving users inspired. This strain will provide a frantic, energetic buzz in the head lending itself to focus, functionality, and all-around fun times. It may work well to manage headaches, migraines, glaucoma, chronic pain and inflammation, fatigue, exhaustion, or preventing appetite. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂: Sour Haze Live Resin Terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄: It's a potent terpene profile and a fan favorite for it is unmatched flavor and effect. Sour Haze Live Resin Terpene profile produces a euphoric effect. Initially gives an energetic buzz in the head lending itself to focus, functionality, and all-around fun times. It leaves you inspired and focused while engaging in a creative task.



𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄: Sour Haze is famous for its aroma. It is just as flavorful as it is aromatic. The resulting profile delivers pungent lemon and On the exhale this bud or taste sticky and skunky, where the sweet diesel aftertaste will stay in your mouth. This strain has a strong sour smell and equally citrusy taste.



𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓: Sour Haze is an ideal strain for treating seasoned patients suffering from conditions such as mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic stress, and sleep disorders, including insomnia. People who are familiar with these symptoms get benefits from consuming this strain.*