๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ ๐‹๐ข๐Ÿ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐‹๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ข๐ง ๐“๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ž๐ง๐ž



๐’๐จ๐ฎ๐ซ-๐„๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ก๐ฒ-๐๐ข๐ง๐ž



Sour Lifter flower is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid and is the perfect daytime strain. Sour Lifter holds a perfect density, colored with a beautiful array of greens covered by a shiny blanket of trichomes.



Sour Lifter Live resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. They are terpene profiles directly extracted from the hemp plants. This live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. Delivers more complex tastes and aromas. It is more potent, aromatic, and flavorful with the right balance of texture and consistency. It is a powerful Sativa-dominant strain known best for its citrusy flavor and aroma. This flavorful profile features strong notes of diesel, gas, and citrus blend with scents of wood, pine, and hops to produce a fresh and sour aroma. In addition to its unique flavor and aroma, Sour Lifter provides an uplifting and energizing experience. This strain is also popular for its medicinal properties and helps relieve anxiety migraines and headaches. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



๐๐€๐“๐”๐‘๐€๐‹ ๐€๐๐ƒ ๐Ž๐‘๐†๐€๐๐ˆ๐‚: Sour Lifter Live Resin Terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



๐”๐’๐„๐‘ ๐„๐—๐๐„๐‘๐ˆ๐„๐๐‚๐„: It is a must-have for any connoisseurs seeking to diversify their CBD collection. Sour Lifter is best known for its potent effect. It provides an uplifting and energizing experience. It has high CBD content making it the perfect choice for those seeking relief from feelings of anxiety and stress. It's a great profile for daytime choice and should pair it with an afternoon meal or beverage.



๐ ๐‹๐€๐•๐Ž๐‘ ๐๐‘๐Ž๐ ๐ˆ๐‹๐„: It is the most aromatic strain that offers users a fantastic flavor profile experience. Its texture and consistency make it a top-shelf profile. Sour Lifter is a powerful Sativa-dominant strain known best for its citrusy flavor and aroma. The sour notes are very potent along with woody flavors of pine and hop making it very enjoyable and well rounded.



๐๐Ž๐“๐„๐๐“๐ˆ๐€๐‹ ๐๐„๐๐„๐ ๐ˆ๐“: The high CBD content of Sour Lifter reduces the feeling of anxiety that some strains can cause. Though it's a strong strain our Lifter does not create a heavy body sensation despite its Indica-like effects.*