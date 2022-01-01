𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞



𝐒𝐨𝐮𝐫-𝐄𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐲-𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐞



Sour Lifter flower is a Sativa Dominant Hybrid and is the perfect daytime strain. Sour Lifter holds a perfect density, colored with a beautiful array of greens covered by a shiny blanket of trichomes.



Sour Lifter Live resin terpenes are the future of flavor and effect when it comes to the ultra-premium terpene market. They are terpene profiles directly extracted from the hemp plants. This live resin terpene extracts from the finest hemp at its peak freshness. We have sourced only the best and the most aromatic strains to bring life to our live resin products. Delivers more complex tastes and aromas. It is more potent, aromatic, and flavorful with the right balance of texture and consistency. It is a powerful Sativa-dominant strain known best for its citrusy flavor and aroma. This flavorful profile features strong notes of diesel, gas, and citrus blend with scents of wood, pine, and hops to produce a fresh and sour aroma. In addition to its unique flavor and aroma, Sour Lifter provides an uplifting and energizing experience. This strain is also popular for its medicinal properties and helps relieve anxiety migraines and headaches. You can add terpenes to your preferred oils to turn them into a full or broad-spectrum product thus creating the entourage effect. You must dilute this terpene profile for flavor and effect prior to use: 1-15% with all oil-based products. For sublinguals, we recommend 1% of the total volume.



Product Features:



Derived directly from Hemp flower

Zero additives

Natures Best

Fresh never frozen flower

Harvested at Peak Freshness

Unrivaled Flavor

Sweet Fruity and bold citrus

Organically grown

Pure and Natural

Available Sizes: 1ml, 5ml, 20ml, 50ml, 100ml



𝐍𝐀𝐓𝐔𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐎𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐍𝐈𝐂: Sour Lifter Live Resin Terpene profile is a full-spectrum, strain-specific profile. Which comes with the best and the most aromatic hemp strain. Our Live Resin terpenes are derived from only organic hemp and extracted by the latest state-of-the-art processes ensuring peak flavors and freshness. This all adds up to our product having the most elevated levels of terpenes and flavor. The hemp itself is the best and the most aromatic available so that you can experience a rich and flavorful terpene profile.



𝐔𝐒𝐄𝐑 𝐄𝐗𝐏𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄: It is a must-have for any connoisseurs seeking to diversify their CBD collection. Sour Lifter is best known for its potent effect. It provides an uplifting and energizing experience. It has high CBD content making it the perfect choice for those seeking relief from feelings of anxiety and stress. It's a great profile for daytime choice and should pair it with an afternoon meal or beverage.



𝐅𝐋𝐀𝐕𝐎𝐑 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐋𝐄: It is the most aromatic strain that offers users a fantastic flavor profile experience. Its texture and consistency make it a top-shelf profile. Sour Lifter is a powerful Sativa-dominant strain known best for its citrusy flavor and aroma. The sour notes are very potent along with woody flavors of pine and hop making it very enjoyable and well rounded.



𝐏𝐎𝐓𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐁𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐅𝐈𝐓: The high CBD content of Sour Lifter reduces the feeling of anxiety that some strains can cause. Though it's a strong strain our Lifter does not create a heavy body sensation despite its Indica-like effects.*