Lou CBD is proud to offer this high quality, THC-free, CBD tincture. Containing 1000 mg of CBD, along with other desirable cannabinoids and terpenes, this full spectrum tincture provides optimal results to those seeking a THC-free product. Suspended in grape seed and hemp seed oil, this product can be taken sublingually or added to beverages such as your morning coffee or tea. At Louisville CBD Company, we don’t believe in the addition of artificial flavors or adulterants to tinctures. Expect this tincture to be rich in herbal flavors that highlight its natural characteristics.