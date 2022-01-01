When the LOU CBD team began discussing the development of a CBD topical, we all agreed that it should be simple yet powerful. After months of discussion, we decided upon this 500 mg CBD Balm infused with lavender essential oil. Many similarly priced CBD topicals on the market contain anywhere between 100-300 mg of CBD, but we wanted to make a balm that provided higher potency and effectiveness for the price.



The addition of lavender essential oil not only makes this product smell fantastic, but it serves to aid in relaxation and alleviating stress. Apply this balm topically to any affected area of the skin to alleviate soreness and experience the calming effects of lavender.



You work hard. Buy a CBD balm that works as hard as you do.