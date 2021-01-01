About this product

BOB MARLEY - this very special soap is a tribute to Bob Marley... a world ambassador for reggae music...I used colors of his native land's flag...red, yellow and green...and scented in...what else...Patchouli Essential Oil. Plus my Bob Marley soap is pure skin goodness, cannabis sativa hemp seed oil, coconut oil and all organic...it's totally awesome for your skin.



Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings...



There are absolutely no animal products or testing.

100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!



Contains: Cannabis Sativa Hemp seed oil, coconut oil, essential oil



Color: green, red, yellow

Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)

Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"

Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top



This is for one (1) bar.

The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.

Labeled with ingredients.

Makes a GREAT GIFT