Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

BOB MARLEY - Hemp Soap

About this product

BOB MARLEY - this very special soap is a tribute to Bob Marley... a world ambassador for reggae music...I used colors of his native land's flag...red, yellow and green...and scented in...what else...Patchouli Essential Oil. Plus my Bob Marley soap is pure skin goodness, cannabis sativa hemp seed oil, coconut oil and all organic...it's totally awesome for your skin.

Check out my other Hemp Seed Soap listings...

There are absolutely no animal products or testing.
100% VEGAN and 100% ANIMAL LOVING SOAPS!

Contains: Cannabis Sativa Hemp seed oil, coconut oil, essential oil

Color: green, red, yellow
Weight: 4+ oz. (approx.)
Size: 3.25 x 3.25 x 1"
Shape: square with raised hemp leaf on top

This is for one (1) bar.
The bar is wrapped in a special plastic for protection.
Labeled with ingredients.
Makes a GREAT GIFT
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!