  3. Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe
Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe Cover Photo

Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

All natural products...good for you, good for the planet.

The Shoppe
Hemp Soap with essential oils
Organic Hemp Lotion with essential oils
Wood Wick Candles

About Louvieve - The Bath, Body and Candle Shoppe

I'm a firm believer that something as simple as soap and other bodycare products should be well...simple and unadulterated and luxurious all at the same time. ​ And I think we should be able to achieve that goal without the use of toxic chemicals, chemicals that not only damage our precious planet but ultimately us too. ​ With that goal in mind, I've searched the world over to find the most natural (organic if possible), environmentally conscientious, eco-friendly, sustainable raw materials for use in my products. Most raw materials are sourced right here in the US. And all​ of my finished products are 100% Made in the USA

Bath & body

Available in

United States