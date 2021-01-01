About this product

Organic Hemp Hand and Body Lotion is hand-crafted with 100% plant-based ORGANIC ingredients and ORGANIC 100% pure Lavender and Tea Tree Essential Oils. It soothes dry, sensitive skin and adds plenty of moisture to keep your skin healthy and nourished.



Organic Hemp Hand and Body Lotion will leave your skin feeling silky smooth and drenched in moisture. Our extra creamy, therapeutic blend of organic hemp seed butter and hemp seed oil are great for all skin types. Absorbs completely and won't leave any greasy feeling.



ITEM DETAILS

FRAGRANCE: Lavender and Tea Tree

COLOR: light green - contains no added dyes, color is natural as a result of the hemp butter and oil

Weight: 8 oz.



This lotion contains no toxic preservatives or parabens – only the highest quality of oils and butters from our USDA certified organic suppliers.



INGREDIENT LIST:

Distilled water, organic plant wax, organic hemp seed oil, organic hemp seed butter, organic therapeutic grade 100% pure essential oils, stearic acid, Vitamin E, natural preservative.



This link will take you directly to the order page on my Etsy Shop...

https://www.etsy.com/listing/509190597/organic-hemp-hand-and-body-lotion-pure?ref=shop_home_active_7