LOVEBUD
Pink Champagne Tinted Lip Budder
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
A long-lasting, vegan lip moisturizer that delivers a soft and pretty shimmery pink color to your lips.
Made with natural ingredients your lips will love, like hemp seed oil, meadowfoam seed oil, avocado oil and cocoa butter.
net wt. .07 oz (2 g)
These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent disease.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
