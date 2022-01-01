About this product
Our CBD tinctures are crafted with four premium ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. This formula contains less than 0.3% THC and provides a variety of phytonutrients believed to enhance CBDs efficacy. It can be taken day or night to promote calm and overall wellness!
Three sizes: 15mg, 30mg & 45mg
Lovett Leaf
Lovett Leaf is an LLC based out of Raleigh, North Carolina that sells some of the most premium, lab grade and 3rd party tested CBD and Delta 8 THC products on the market! We are young, motivated and dedicated to providing you with the best service and products you'll be able to find. Shipping anywhere in the world, check our website out at www.lovettleaf.com or feel free to reach out to 919-805-5599 or lovettleaf@gmail.com if you have any questions at all. Be sure to follow us on instagram @lovettleafcbd