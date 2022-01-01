About this product
Our full-spectrum hemp extract combines our farm-grown CBD with MCT oil (fractionated coconut oil). Recognized MCT oil benefits include better cognitive brain function and weight management. Our hemp extract can be taken sublingually, which means dropped under the tongue for fast absorption into your body.
Our 13mL bottle contains 650 mg CBD with a 1mL dropper; Suggested Serving: 0.25 ml/12.5mg CBD
Our 13mL bottle contains 650 mg CBD with a 1mL dropper; Suggested Serving: 0.25 ml/12.5mg CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!