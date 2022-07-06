Did you know that Spearmint is also known as garden mint, common mint, lamb mint and mackerel mint? Don’t ask us about lamb or mackerel…we don’t get it either. What we DO get is our 10mg Sativa Spearmint Mints. We’ve been making these beauties since 2014, so we know a thing or 20 about making, um, mackerel mints that are potent, consistent and delicious.