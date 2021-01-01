About this product

What is Microdose?

Microdose is a limited release tincture that contains a “Balanced-Spectrum” of hemp-derived cannabinoids & terpenes, proprietarily formulated by Lumi Labs to increase bioavailability and deliver a “psychoactive microdose”.



What is a “Balanced-Spectrum”?

A single dose of our proprietarily formulated “Balanced-Spectrum” Microdose delivers a sub-perceptual dose of THC.



When too much THC is consumed (~10mg+), it can (in rare cases) cause mild anxiety and a ‘high’ that is unattractive to many.



With this in mind, we’ve balanced the effects of THC by pairing it with other cannabinoids and terpenes to provide a uniquely pleasant experience that not only leverages the power of THC, but other synergistic (non-psychoactive) plant-based compounds as well.



Giving those new to THC, the freedom to experience sub-perceptual doses of THC (<2.5 doses / <5mg) with consistency and ease… As well as the option to experience a little more, without the fear of anxiety or getting too ‘high’.



Not All Cannabinoids are Created Equal

Considering which cannabinoids to take and how much to take is daunting.



That’s why we created Microdose... to keep your experience simple and amazing.



— Key Notes on Cannabinoids —

Cannabinoids vary in effects, dosage, and bioavailability*.



THC starts to produce mildly psychoactive effects for most people at ~5mg.



When THC is paired with CBD and CBG, the psychoactive effects are lessened, but the synergistic benefits are increased... Too much CBD or CBG and the synergy becomes less effective.



______



Our Lumi Labs team has meticulously formulated Microdose to deliver results like no other hemp-derived product on the market...



All you need to do is find your perfect dose & enjoy.



*The degree and rate at which a substance is absorbed into a living system or is made available at the site of physiological activity.



How do I Find “My Perfect Dose”?

The “Perfect Dose” varies from person to person and depends on a few key factors...



Body Weight



Tolerance



Desired Experience



If you’re new to Microdosing we recommend starting with 2.5 doses or less because THC starts to produce mildly psychoactive effects around 5mg....



1 dose = 2mg of THC



2.5 doses = 5mg of THC



Once you decide how much to take for you first dose, take sublingually* and allow 30 minutes** for effects to fully set in.



Once you feel the effects leveling out, consider if you prefer more or less and take note for next time. If you prefer more, go ahead and repeat the process in smaller increments by adding a little at a time to your original dose.



When gauging your dose and experience, consider the variables... time of day, consumption of other compounds (caffeine, prescriptions, etc.), and your agenda (studying, cleaning, adventuring, partying, sleeping).



Overall, the goal is to gain familiarity with Microdose so that you can effectively use it as a tool for making life better.



*Microdose tincture can be added to food and drinks but is most effectively taken “sublingually” by holding the oil under your tongue for ~1min before swallowing. Sublingual dosing is more accurate, efficient, and allows for effects to kick in 5 - 10 times faster than ingestion alone.



**Effects can kick in as quickly as 5 minutes.



Common Uses of Microdose

Microdose is an all-around amazing tool that helps people feel better & perform better.



Medicinally, Microdose is an effective solution for relieving daily anxiety, irritability, stress, pain, nausea, and insomnia... It’s also a powerful tool for combating addiction to a wide range of substances.



When used as a nootropic*, Microdose can help you reach new levels of focus and creativity at home, work, and school.



Recreationally, Microdose is great for adventure, conversation, sex, and all-around play.



*Nootropics are drugs, supplements, and other substances that may improve cognitive function, particularly executive functions... memory, creativity, and/or motivation, in healthy individuals.