Lumigrow
LumiGrow Pro 650 LED Grow Lights
About this product
Chosen by leading agribusinesses and commercial growers, the powerful Pro 650 greenhouse fixtures are deployed in greenhouse and cultivation facilities across 98 degrees of latitude. Take advantage of its adjustable spectra and white-only mode through the use of its wireless software-based control system. The software provides control over zones, spectral output and intensity as well as maintenance alerts. Standard and high voltage options available. Rebate eligible.
