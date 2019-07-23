DEW Sensual Cannabis Oil - Pleasure Blend - 250mg - 10ml
DEW - Pleasure is sensual cannabis oil that contains mostly THC with just a hint of CBD. When used as a sensual lubricant, it may accelerate arousal and enhance orgasm for people of any gender. DEW smells and tastes delicious, and it's made with all organic, food-grade ingredients, including Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower.
Luminous Botanicals
We make all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.