Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is now available in a convenient capsule!



Our new softgel capsules are an easy way to enjoy a pre-measured 5 mg dose of our Universal Cannabis Tonic - clean, discreet, and without any taste.



Available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow.



Made with the same in-house infusion process that we use for all of our products, and made without any added flavoring.



Earth Blend is our potent CBD blend.



The deeply grounding quality of CBD is enhanced by the addition of a small amount of THC. Not intoxicating at standard doses, Earth Blend is the preferred daytime blend for those who desire gentle relief from stresses of the body and mind.



This magical-feeling blend is powerful, harnessing the synergy of equal amounts of THC and CBD. Adding CBD to the mix makes Meadow Blend less inebriating, allowing people to experience the benefits of THC while feeling less altered and more in control. CBD is also believed to reduce anxiety, making this a good blend for people who find that THC alone leaves them feeling agitated.



Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, without any sugars or artificial flavors.



Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules.



Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, gelatin



Standardized Potency: .5mg THC + 4.5mg CBD per capsule, 20 capsules per tin, 10mg THC + 90mg CBD per tin