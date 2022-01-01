Universal Cannabis Tonic - Sky Blend (High THC) - Softgel Capsules - 100mg (20 x 5mg)
About this product
Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is now available in a convenient capsule!
Our new softgel capsules are an easy way to enjoy a pre-measured 5 mg dose of our Universal Cannabis Tonic - clean, discreet, and without any taste.
Available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow.
Made with the same in-house infusion process that we use for all of our products, and made without any added flavoring.
Sky Blend of our Universal Cannabis Tonic is our expansive THC blend.
The soaring effects of THC can be helpful for those seeking to distance themselves from pain - making space for insight, inspiration, and reflection. A small amount of CBD is added to the blend to soften the experience.
Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, without any sugars or artificial flavors.
Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules.
Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, gelatin
Standardized Potency: 4.5mg THC + .5mg CBD per capsule, 20 capsules per tin, 90mg THC + 10mg CBD per tin
About this brand
Luminous Botanicals
We make all-natural, full-spectrum cannabis products to help people connect deeply with themselves, with others, and with the health of our planet.
We are proud to be the world's first Sun+Earth Certified manufacturer. Sun+Earth certifies cannabis that is grown under the sun, in the soil of mother earth, without chemicals, by fairly-paid workers. In addition, all of our products are made with only certified organic ingredients!
All of our products are made using a proprietary lipid infusion process that captures a broad array of minor cannabinoids without using any dangerous solvents. We never use distillates or isolates, ever!
