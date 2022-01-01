Our Universal Cannabis Tonic is now available in a convenient capsule!



Our new softgel capsules are an easy way to enjoy a pre-measured 5 mg dose of our Universal Cannabis Tonic - clean, discreet, and without any taste.



Available in three blends: a high THC blend called Sky, a high CBD blend called Earth, and a balanced THC/CBD blend called Meadow.



Made with the same in-house infusion process that we use for all of our products, and made without any added flavoring.



Sky Blend of our Universal Cannabis Tonic is our expansive THC blend.



The soaring effects of THC can be helpful for those seeking to distance themselves from pain - making space for insight, inspiration, and reflection. A small amount of CBD is added to the blend to soften the experience.



Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, without any sugars or artificial flavors.



Available in 30ml, 15ml, .8ml trial sizes, and softgel capsules.



Ingredients: Organic almond oil, Sun+Earth Certified cannabis flower, organic virgin coconut oil, gelatin



Standardized Potency: 4.5mg THC + .5mg CBD per capsule, 20 capsules per tin, 90mg THC + 10mg CBD per tin