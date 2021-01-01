Luminous Botanicals
Our new softgel capsules are an easy way to enjoy a pre-measured 5 mg dose of our Universal CBD Tonic - clean, discreet, and without any taste
Contains trace amounts of THC for those who desire a full spectrum CBD product with minimal THC.
Made with the same in-house infusion process that we use for all of our products, and made without any added flavoring.
Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, without any sugars or artificial flavors.
Ingredients: Organic almond oil, hemp flower, organic virgin coconut oil, gelatin
Standardized Potency: 5mg CBD per capsule, 20 capsules per tin, 100mg CBD per tin
