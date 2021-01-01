Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Luminous Botanicals

Luminous Botanicals

Universal CBD Tonic - Hemp (High CBD) - Softgel Capsules - 100mg (20 x 5mg)

Buy Here

About this product

Our new softgel capsules are an easy way to enjoy a pre-measured 5 mg dose of our Universal CBD Tonic - clean, discreet, and without any taste

Contains trace amounts of THC for those who desire a full spectrum CBD product with minimal THC.

Made with the same in-house infusion process that we use for all of our products, and made without any added flavoring.

Universal Cannabis Tonic is made with simple, plant-based ingredients, without any sugars or artificial flavors.

Ingredients: Organic almond oil, hemp flower, organic virgin coconut oil, gelatin

Standardized Potency: 5mg CBD per capsule, 20 capsules per tin, 100mg CBD per tin
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!