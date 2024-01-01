  • Lunchbox Alchemy Shatter Packaging and Display
  • Lunchbox Alchemy Shrapnel Shattered Sugar Glass
  • Lunchbox Alchemy Nilla Wafers Extract
  • Lunchbox Alchemy Tangie PHO Extract
Logo for the brand Lunchbox Alchemy

Lunchbox Alchemy

We are the crafters of the new global cannabis culture
All categoriesEdiblesConcentratesTopicalsCannabis

THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax

4 products
Product image for Garlic Bread Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Garlic Bread Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 73%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Tally Mon Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Tally Mon Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 78.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for XJ-13 Shatter 1g
Shatter
XJ-13 Shatter 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 79.16%
CBD 1.79%
Product image for Master Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Master Kush Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 72.6%
CBD 0.7%