Lunchbox Alchemy
We are the crafters of the new global cannabis culture
2
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Edibles
Concentrates
Topicals
Cannabis
Lunchbox Alchemy products
35 products
Candy
Tangerine Mini Squib 120mg 6-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Candy
Pineapple Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Candy
Cherry Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Cartridges
Garlic Bread Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 73%
CBD 0.7%
Candy
Guanabana Hard Candy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Mixed fruit Mini Squib 600mg 30-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Cartridges
Tally Mon Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 78.2%
CBD 0%
Candy
1:1 Cherry Cola Hard Candy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Candy
Green Apple Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Candy
Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 100mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Mini Squibs 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Cherry Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
Candy
1:1 Caramel Coffee Betties Hard Sweets 100mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 47.44%
CBD 0%
Balms
Sacred Herb Pain Stick 480mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Candy
Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 50mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 51.56%
CBD 45%
Candy
Grape Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Black Raspberry Squib 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 54.6%
CBD 1.02%
Candy
Tangerine Mini Squib 20mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Candy
Pineapple Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
Shatter
XJ-13 Shatter 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 79.16%
CBD 1.79%
Cartridges
Master Kush Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 72.6%
CBD 0.7%
Candy
Green Apple Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Candy
Black Raspberry Squib 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Candy
Green Apple Organic Gummy 100mg 10 Pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 3%
CBD 100%
