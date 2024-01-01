  • Lunchbox Alchemy Shatter Packaging and Display
Lunchbox Alchemy products

35 products
Product image for Tangerine Mini Squib 120mg 6-pack
Candy
Tangerine Mini Squib 120mg 6-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Product image for Pineapple Squib Gummy 100mg
Candy
Pineapple Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Product image for Cherry Squib Gummy 100mg
Candy
Cherry Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Product image for Garlic Bread Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Garlic Bread Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 73%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Guanabana Hard Candy 50mg
Candy
Guanabana Hard Candy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mixed fruit Mini Squib 600mg 30-pack
Candy
Mixed fruit Mini Squib 600mg 30-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Product image for Tally Mon Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Tally Mon Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 78.2%
CBD 0%
Product image for 1:1 Cherry Cola Hard Candy 50mg
Candy
1:1 Cherry Cola Hard Candy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 50%
Product image for Green Apple Squib Gummy 100mg
Candy
Green Apple Squib Gummy 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
Product image for Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 100mg 10-pack
Candy
Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 100mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mini Squibs 50mg
Candy
Mini Squibs 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Cherry Squib Gummy 50mg
Candy
Cherry Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
Product image for 1:1 Caramel Coffee Betties Hard Sweets 100mg 10-pack
Candy
1:1 Caramel Coffee Betties Hard Sweets 100mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 47.44%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sacred Herb Pain Stick 480mg
Balms
Sacred Herb Pain Stick 480mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 50mg 10-pack
Candy
Tangos Sour Fruit Bites 50mg 10-pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 51.56%
CBD 45%
Product image for Grape Squib Gummy 50mg
Candy
Grape Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Raspberry Squib 50mg
Candy
Black Raspberry Squib 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 54.6%
CBD 1.02%
Product image for Tangerine Mini Squib 20mg
Candy
Tangerine Mini Squib 20mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 0.0182%
CBD 20%
Product image for Pineapple Squib Gummy 50mg
Candy
Pineapple Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
Product image for XJ-13 Shatter 1g
Shatter
XJ-13 Shatter 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 79.16%
CBD 1.79%
Product image for Master Kush Cartridge 1g
Cartridges
Master Kush Cartridge 1g
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 72.6%
CBD 0.7%
Product image for Green Apple Squib Gummy 50mg
Candy
Green Apple Squib Gummy 50mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 50%
CBD 0%
Product image for Black Raspberry Squib 100mg
Candy
Black Raspberry Squib 100mg
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 100%
CBD 0%
Product image for Green Apple Organic Gummy 100mg 10 Pack
Candy
Green Apple Organic Gummy 100mg 10 Pack
by Lunchbox Alchemy
THC 3%
CBD 100%