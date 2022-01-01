About this product
Our CO2 Extracted, organically grown in the USA CBD Oil in 500 mg strength. Just shake before use, then place the drops under your tongue to reap the benefits any time of the day or night. Our natural flavor Full Spectrum CBD oil tastes like nutty, herbal greens. It’s delicious in smoothies and you can even cook with it! Store the bottle in a cool, dry place and away from direct sunlight. BUY NOW AND GET THREE FREE KN95 MASKS AND A 2 OZ. HAND SANITIZER WITH EVERY ORDER!
About this brand
Lush Valley CBD
Awaken Your Healer Within
You have a unique outlook on life. Testing boundaries doesn’t scare you, nor does thinking for yourself. You strive to practice self-awareness and mindfulness, but even the most centered of souls experience anxiety, insomnia and physical pain. Canabbidiol (CBD) is one of the most abundant components of the cannabis plant, with properties that can help promote calmness, boost clarity and soothe anxiety. Turn your focus inward, manifesting the best version of yourself to release your natural potential. Let Lush Valley CBD help you enhance your health and achieve a better sense of well being.
We’re very particular in the varietals that we choose for extraction, and continue to refine our genetic selection to give us desirable cannabinoid structure, taste, and smell. Our products start with a tedious process of growing several varieties of hemp, then breeding and selecting the best ones. We also use CO2 extraction which leaves the oil in a more natural form and allows the terpenes (taste) to stay intact.
