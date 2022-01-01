About this product
The Crud Bud™ Alcohol Filled Cotton Buds offer (30) alcohol filled cleaning swabs in a plastic, pocket-sized container. Customers will appreciate hassle-free, at-hand alcohol swabs that clean and disinfect all kinds of smoking gear whether its glass, metal, quartz, plastic, titanium, ceramic, silicone, or other non-porous surface! Containers each hold (30) cotton swabs. 70% alcohol solution.
30ct alcohol-filled cleaning buds
70% alcohol-based glass cleaner
Cleans and deodorizes in seconds
Reclosable plastic storage container
