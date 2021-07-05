About this product
Our Delta-8 THC Caviar cones are stuffed with over a gram of organic high CBD cannabis flower, then they're dipped in pure Delta-8 distillate, rolled in kief, heated, and then re-dipped and kiefed for an extremely potent yet smooth finish.
High CBD and Delta-8 THC
Pesticide and solvent free
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.
High CBD and Delta-8 THC
Pesticide and solvent free
100% free of fillers, shake, and trim
Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!