About this product

Our Delta-8 THC Caviar cones are stuffed with over a gram of organic high CBD cannabis flower, then they're dipped in pure Delta-8 distillate, rolled in kief, heated, and then re-dipped and kiefed for an extremely potent yet smooth finish.



High CBD and Delta-8 THC

Pesticide and solvent free

100% free of fillers, shake, and trim



Available in singles, 3, 6 and 12 packs.