Luxe Delta-8
About this product
Made with real fruit puree and premium cannabinoid extracts, a 1:1 ratio of CBN and Delta-8 THC offers a potent combination of ingredients that bring you to a gentle, stress-free slumber.
CBN is a natural byproduct of traditional THC. Our broad-spectrum, GMO-free formula is made in the USA and contains no traces of Delta-9 THC. Each gummy contains 12.5mg of CBN and 12.5mg of Delta-8 THC.
Lab-tested
20 gummies per jar (500 mg)
Handcrafted in small batches
No detectable Delta-9 THC
