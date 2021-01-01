Mad Hatter Coffee and Tea Co
CBD Third Eye Chai
About this product
Enjoy all the benefits of CBD with our favorite chai tea. CBD or Cannabidiol Infused Beverages are available regardless of where you live. No Medical Marijuana card necessary. Our CBD is 99%+ pure anhydrous cannabidiol extract from imported agricultural hemp grown from non-GMO cultivars and processed in an ISO accredited laboratory in Europe. Legal in all states and available for purchase online.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!