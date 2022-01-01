About this product
Our diamond sauce is the perfect concentrate for fans of our famous THCa diamonds who also enjoy the full spectrum of cannabinoids present in our other extracts. Made using only the finest flower, Mad Terp Labs diamond sauce is a must have for those times when nothing but the finest concentrate will do.
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!