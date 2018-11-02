Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Delta 8 Cannalope Haze Tanks 500mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Cannalope Haze is a sativa dominant strain with a 5:95 indica/sativa ratio. The strain is popular for its taste and high, which is different from any other strain you may have come across before. With 20-28% THC content, the strain offers a body high that is indescribable to say the least.
Cannalope Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
204 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
31% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!