To ensure an optimal final product, our flawless THCa diamonds are created through a painstaking crystalline extraction process. While our concentrates are justifiably cherished for their unrivaled combination of flavorful terpenes and hefty entourage of cannabinoids, you will find nothing but pure THCa in our diamonds—in uncommonly powerful amounts. Ingest without decarboxylating for non-psychoactive benefits, or heat up a dab for an express ticket to the stratosphere.
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!