Platinum Bubba Kush, also known as "Platinum Bubba," is a “platinum” level indica-dominant marijuana strain for those who are looking for strong medicine. Best for strong body relaxation, pain relief, sleepiness and appetite stimulation, Pbk is a long-lasting “creeper” that may take a few minutes to kick in, but you won’t miss it once it does. Floral and full of kush spiciness in aroma, the flowers of this strain will have a surprisingly sweet flavor that’s a patient favorite. Across between Platinum OG Kush and Bubba Kush, this indica finishes flowering in 8 to 9 weeks. These dense, purple-hued nugs are popular in California and are finding their way to other areas.