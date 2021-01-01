Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Platinum Bubba OG Terp Stick 0.5g
About this product
Platinum OG is a 75/25 indica dominant hybrid bred by Apothecary Genetics. It is believed that it stems from the combination of Master Kush, OG Kush, and an unknown third strain – believed to be Purps strain. Its genetics mix makes Platinum OG a heavy strain which is an indicator for most strains of Kush origin
Bubba OG, or OG Bubba (pick one; they're the same thing), is an indica-dominant cultivar (80% indica / 20% sativa) that produces gigantic, log-shaped buds with dark green leaves mish-mashed with lighter green calyxes and bright orange hairs. A thick, fuzzy layer of trichomes saturates the buds from inside and out.
