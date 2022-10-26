About this product
Created by adhering to the same mindful process laid out by Rick Simpson himself, Mad Terp Labs RSO is a potent form of pain relief. It can easily be applied topically, or can be added to food and ingested. Mad Terp Labs RSO is packaged in a convenient syringe, making it easy to dispense the perfect dosage according to the patient's preferences.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mad Terp Labs (MTL)
Mad Terp Labs (MTL) is a premier extraction company in Arizona that serves up the finest medical cannabis concentrates on the market. Highly regarded by dabbers all across Arizona, the MTL brand offers top shelf extracts derived from the best flower from the best plants. The team at MTL have created a unique culture of glob dropping, terpene tasting, and aroma appreciation that only the finest cannabis concentrates can provide. MTL offers a wide array of concentrates including THCa Diamonds, Solventless Rosin, Shatter and Live Sauce Cartridges, to name a few. Time after time, patients count on Mad Terp Labs to deliver consistent quality, patient engagement and product development. Recently, MTL dropped all-new Gold Live Sauce Terp Tanks & Delta 8 Distillate Cartridges! Be sure to try MTL's famous Diamonds at your local dispensary!