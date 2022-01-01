Our chocolate chip mini-madeleine cakes are 100% handcrafted, light, spongy cakes, with high-quality dark chocolate chips. Each tube contains 10 traditional flavor mini-madeleines cookies. We lab test every batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter to ensure consistency and accuracy. Each mini madeleine contains 10mg THC and 2.5mg CBD (100mg THC, 25mg CBD per tube). Pairs well with coffee or tea. Microwave for 15 seconds and serve warm.