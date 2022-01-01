About this product
Our chocolate chip mini-madeleine cakes are 100% handcrafted, light, spongy cakes, with high-quality dark chocolate chips. Each tube contains 10 traditional flavor mini-madeleines cookies. We lab test every batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter to ensure consistency and accuracy. Each mini madeleine contains 10mg THC and 2.5mg CBD (100mg THC, 25mg CBD per tube). Pairs well with coffee or tea. Microwave for 15 seconds and serve warm.
Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sungrown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are bringing artisanal quality from our farm to your table.