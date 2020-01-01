Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sun grown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are helping to change the social stigma around cannabis by bringing an artisanal quality from our farm to your table. Medicine has never tasted so good!