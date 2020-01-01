 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Madame Munchie

medicated French Macarons and Mini-Madeleine cakes

French Macarons Variety Box (left: Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus Almond, Tropical Jungle, Green Gold, PB&J)
French Macarons Variety Box (left: Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus Almond, Tropical Jungle, Green Gold, PB&J)
Our French Macarons can be purchased individually in all 5 flavors (shown: Hazelnut Mocha)
Our French Macarons can be purchased individually in all 5 flavors (shown: Hazelnut Mocha)
Our French Macarons contain 20mg THC & 5mg CBD per macaron.
Our French Macarons contain 20mg THC & 5mg CBD per macaron.
NEW! Our Mini-Madeleines box contains 12 medicated mini cakes (120mg THC & 30mg CBD per box)
NEW! Our Mini-Madeleines box contains 12 medicated mini cakes (120mg THC & 30mg CBD per box)
Mini-Madeleines contain 3 flavors per box (from left: Chocolate, Lemon Poppyseed, Traditional)
Mini-Madeleines contain 3 flavors per box (from left: Chocolate, Lemon Poppyseed, Traditional)

About Madame Munchie

Madame Munchie is a multi-award winning edible manufacturer founded in 2014. We combine the gourmet quality of French pastries with only the best, natural, locally sourced California ingredients and sustainable, sun grown cannabis. Each handcrafted batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter is lab tested for potency, purity and consistent dosage levels. We are helping to change the social stigma around cannabis by bringing an artisanal quality from our farm to your table. Medicine has never tasted so good!

Snack foods

Available in

United States, California