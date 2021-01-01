About this product

Madame Munchie French Macarons are naturally gluten-free and available in 5 unique flavors: Hazelnut Mocha, Citrus Almond, Green Gold (pistachio), Tropical Jungle (chocolate banana), Grilled PB&J. Each macaron is crafted by hand, including our 50/50 hybrid cannabis butter, which is lab tested for consistency and accuracy. Sold individually in any flavor (20mg THC, 5mg CBD per single) or a variety box which contains 1 of each flavor (100mg THC, 20mg CBD per box).