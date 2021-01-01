Loading…
Logo for the brand Madame Munchie

Madame Munchie

Mini-Madeleines

About this product

Our mini-madeleine cakes are 100% handcrafted, light, spongy cakes. Each box contains 12 mini-madeleines and all 3 flavors: Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate, Traditional. We lab test every batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter to ensure consistency and accuracy. Each mini-madeleine contains 10mg THC and 2.5mg CBD (120mg THC, 30mg CBD per box). Pairs well with coffee or tea.
