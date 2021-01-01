Madame Munchie
Mini-Madeleines
About this product
Our mini-madeleine cakes are 100% handcrafted, light, spongy cakes. Each box contains 12 mini-madeleines and all 3 flavors: Lemon Poppyseed, Chocolate, Traditional. We lab test every batch of our 50/50 hybrid blend cannabis butter to ensure consistency and accuracy. Each mini-madeleine contains 10mg THC and 2.5mg CBD (120mg THC, 30mg CBD per box). Pairs well with coffee or tea.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!