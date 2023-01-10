Madame Munchie's Coconut Oil. A jar filled to the brim with coconut oil, infused with 1,000 mg THC, for edible and / or topical use.



VEGAN, SUGAR FREE, DAIRY FREE - the ultimate special ingredient for your DIY edibles - the secret sauce weapon for your massages...



With 100 mg of THC per teaspoon, for a total of 1,000mg THC in every jar, it should be kept in the freezer, and refrigerated after opening.



Serving suggestion: Remove from freezer, allow to thaw to room temperature and stir before using.



Madame Munchie Coconut Oil pairs well with Cookie Monster Box or Divorce Cake for thoughtful gifts, and as always with Fleur to help get the party started!

